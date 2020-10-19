Monday, October 19, 2020

Dark Side of the Ring Season Three: 14 Episodes Coming in 2021

By Michael Reichlin
Dark Side of the Ring
Dark Side of the Ring (VICE)

Vice TV’s hit series Dark Side of the Ring has ben officially renewed for a third season. According to The Wrap, season three will feature 14-episodes and premieres in 2021.

Jason Eisner, Vice TV’s Executive VP and General Manager tells The Wrap that Dark Side is a ‘knockout show’ for the channel. He touted series Executive Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener as “true heavyweight champions of the world.”

- Advertisement -

Eisner continued, “Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can’t wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round!”

Eric Bischoff recently announced that he was interviewed for two episodes of Dark Side of the Ring season three. The subject matters he was interviewed for include Brian Pillman and WCW’s Collision in Korea pay-per-view (1995).

Evan Husney and Jason Eisner both commented on the renewal on social media.

Trending Articles

WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry Tells Today’s Performers To Stop “Prostituting” Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on the perceived 'spot battle' nature...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Dark Side of the Ring Season Three: 14 Episodes Coming in 2021

Vice TV's hit series Dark Side of the Ring has ben officially renewed for a third season. According to The Wrap, season...
Read more
Wrestling News

Awesome Kong Releases Statement Critical Of GLOW’s Use Of Racial Stereotypes

Kia Stevens, aka Awesome Kong, plays the role of Tammé Dawson on the Netflix series GLOW. The show was canceled due to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lillian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” Podcast Coming To The WWE Network

WWE and Lillian Garcia have announced that the longtime ring announcer's podcast "Chasing Glory" is headed to the WWE Network. The show...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
AEW

Colt Cabana: “I’m Not Really The Wrestler Who Thrives In Front of No fans, Maybe Jon Moxley and His Style Is”

AEW star Colt Cabana recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it is having on live pro wrestling. On the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart On Goldberg’s In-Ring Skills: ‘His Workrate Was 0/10’

Bret Hart recently opened up about the career-ending kick he received from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. Hart spoke about the incident during...
Read more
AEW

Entire 1st Round Of AEW Tournament To Take Place On Dynamite This Week

AEW recently announced a single-elimination tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the promotion's world championship. AEW has confirmed that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley On PWI Women’s Top 100, Embracing The Dark Side

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has shared her feelings on being ranked #1 on the PWI Women's Top 100 list. She broached...
Read more
AEW

Lance Storm Isn’t A Fan Of Miro’s Character Direction in AEW

Former WWE Producer Lance Storm hasn't been too impressed with how All Elite Wrestling has been utilizing one of its latest signings,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Explains Why He’s ‘Glad’ WWE Separated The New Day

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the WWE Draft during a recent episode of his Hall of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC