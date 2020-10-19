Dark Side of the Ring Season Three: 14 Episodes Coming in 2021

Vice TV’s hit series Dark Side of the Ring has ben officially renewed for a third season. According to The Wrap, season three will feature 14-episodes and premieres in 2021.

Jason Eisner, Vice TV’s Executive VP and General Manager tells The Wrap that Dark Side is a ‘knockout show’ for the channel. He touted series Executive Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener as “true heavyweight champions of the world.”

Eisner continued, “Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can’t wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round!”

Eric Bischoff recently announced that he was interviewed for two episodes of Dark Side of the Ring season three. The subject matters he was interviewed for include Brian Pillman and WCW’s Collision in Korea pay-per-view (1995).

Evan Husney and Jason Eisner both commented on the renewal on social media.

It’s been hard to keep this secret but Season 3 is finally announced and underway! Can’t believe we’re making 14 more documentaries! https://t.co/sKTfraARS5 — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) October 19, 2020