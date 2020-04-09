Dash Wilder Praises Chad Gable

Dash Wilder of the Revival recently praised Chad “Shorty G” Gable online. The two have faced each other a plethora of times throughout their careers dating back to 2014 in NXT.

Wilder Tweeted out the following in regard to Gable:

“Chad Gable is a freak of nature. His natural talent is amazing, but somehow his discipline & work ethic surpasses that. Watching him from his first match in NXT until now is unbelievable. We’ve probably wrestled him literally hundreds of times by now & he always makes us better,” Wilder Tweeted.

The two have been in 115 matches together, 19 of which were broadcast on either WWE or NXT programming. Many of these matches were the Revival/Mechanics against American Alpha and then later when Gable was teaming with Robert Roode.

Not everyone online had positive things to say about Gable, however:

He has no charisma unfortunately — Undefeated (@Undefea76513724) April 9, 2020

Wilder responded to the Twitter user who said Gable had no charisma:

You’re an absolute fool. He has more charisma in his pinky than most do in their whole body. Just because you haven’t seen it doesn’t mean it’s not there. Know facts before speaking. https://t.co/bK8NXmicjC — D. Wheeler (@DashWilderWWE) April 9, 2020

Things continued:

Then don’t state it as fact and I won’t call you on your foolishness. https://t.co/Ltzi6MISlG — D. Wheeler (@DashWilderWWE) April 9, 2020

Dash Wilder Is Becoming Cash Wheeler

On March 9th, Wilder filed to trademark the name “Cash Wheeler” for wrestling purposes. His birth name is Daniel Wheeler. The Revival have not wrestled since March 1st when they performed on a WWE House show in Syracuse, New York.