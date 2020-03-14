Dash Wilder’s Post WWE Name Possibly Revealed

The Revival looks to be on their way out of WWE and it appears that the duo is already preparing for their time outside of the company once their contract expires.

PWinsider is reporting that Dash Wilder has applied to trademark Cash Wheeler as a stage name as well as the name to use for merchandising purposes.

While not confirmed, this likely means that the current WWE star is planning to go by the name once The Revival leave the company and become free agents.

Though these are not the only trademarks filed by the duo in recent times and they have previously filed an application for the phrase Top Guys which can be their post-WWE name.

On the other hand, the company has filed a trademark application of their own and they are trying to register Revival’s original NXT name The Mechanics and some other catchphrases to try and stop the team from using them outside of the promotion.

Scott Dawson’s current WWE deal is set to expire in early April while WWE has added time to Dash Wilder’s contract for the time he missed due to injury.

While the exact dates are unknown, it’s believed that Wilder’s contract will expire sometime in mid-June, after which, he will be free to sign with any other promotion.