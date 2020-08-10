Monday, August 10, 2020

Dasha Gonzalez & Rachel Ellering To Compete In AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup

Dasha will wrestle in the AEW Tag Team World Cup.

By Ian Carey
Dasha Fuentes

AEW broadcaster Dasha Gonzalez, formerly known as Dasha Fuentes in WWE, will be wrestling as part of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup. Dasha was on-hand for the latest drawing of partners for the tournament when it was revealed that she will be in the tournament herself.

The 32-year-old was originally signed to NXT as a wrestler in 2014 but transitioned to broadcasting following a knee injury.

- Advertisement -

Dasha was introducing the latest drawing for the tournament when Madusa came out to inform her she will be in the tournament. Her teammate will be Rachael Ellering, who will also be making her AEW debut in the tournament. They will face the team of Ivelisse and Diamante tonight on the show.

Footage of Dasha finding out she’ll be wrestling in the tournament is below:

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup: The Deadly Draw

The second episode in the tournament takes place tonight on YouTube. Last week, Allie and Brandi Rhodes defeated Penelope Ford and Mel. Anna Jay and Taynara Conti also defeated Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew.

Veda Scott made her AEW debut on commentary during last week’s episode as well. Additionally, Shaul Gerrero made her first AEW appearance on the card as a ring announcer.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Talks Paul Heyman’s Demands For TNA Role: “I Think It Was a Fantasy”

Former WCW President and Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently discussed his former colleague Paul Heyman's near signing with TNA back...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Wants To Face WWE Hall Of Famer

AJ Styles has given us a number of dream matches since his arrival in WWE and he has faced veterans such as...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Responds To Criticism Of Fozzy Playing Sturgis Rally

Chris Jericho has performed at the Sturgis motorcycle rally a few times in his wrestling career and this weekend his band Fozzy...
Read more
WWE

Kamala Passes Away At 70 Years Old After Contracting COVID-19

Pro wrestling legend Kamala, real name James Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Details On Kamala...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On WWE’s Interest In Eric Angle

Jim Ross recently addressed WWE's interest in Kurt Angle's older brother Eric Angle in the early 2000s. Eric Angle was signed to...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Comments On Vince McMahon’s Legacy In Wrestling

Arn Anderson recently addressed Vince McMahon's legacy in wrestling on an episode of the Arn Show. Anderson said Vince's legacy is complex...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette: “WWE Go Out of Their Way To Tell us It’s Fake, Except When They Need To Draw Money”

Former WWE backstage employee Jim Cornette recently weighed in on the RAW Underground segment that took place this past Monday night. The...
Read more
AEW

Madusa Calls Out WWE’s Use Of Female Dancers At RAW Underground

Wrestling legend Madusa is calling out WWE for its use of female cage dancers during the RAW Underground segments last week. During...
Read more
AEW

Dasha Gonzalez & Rachel Ellering To Compete In AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup

AEW broadcaster Dasha Gonzalez, formerly known as Dasha Fuentes in WWE, will be wrestling as part of the AEW Women's Tag Team...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On WWE’s Interest In Eric Angle

Jim Ross recently addressed WWE's interest in Kurt Angle's older brother Eric Angle in the early 2000s. Eric Angle was signed to...
Read more
AEW

Matt Jackson Reveals Reason The Young Bucks Left Twitter

Many wrestlers have been leaving Twitter as of late. Some have said this is due to the frequent toxic messages they have...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Responds To Criticism Of Fozzy Playing Sturgis Rally

Chris Jericho has performed at the Sturgis motorcycle rally a few times in his wrestling career and this weekend his band Fozzy...
Read more
WWE

Cause Of Death For Kamala

Kamala (James Harris) reportedly passed away after going into cardiac arrest on Sunday. The WWE Legend tested positive for COVID-19 this past Wednesday, according to...
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Says Today’s Fans “Don’t Have The Patience For Long Term Storytelling”

Seth Rollins has been known for making some controversial comments in recent times and the Monday Night Messiah has made another interesting...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Wants To Face WWE Hall Of Famer

AJ Styles has given us a number of dream matches since his arrival in WWE and he has faced veterans such as...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On ECW’s Status During Monday Night Wars: “Nobody Cared”

While the Monday Night Wars is mostly the story of the competition between WWE and WCW, there was another company of the...
Read more
WWE

Kamala Passes Away At 70 Years Old After Contracting COVID-19

Pro wrestling legend Kamala, real name James Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Details On Kamala...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC