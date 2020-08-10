Dasha Gonzalez & Rachel Ellering To Compete In AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup

AEW broadcaster Dasha Gonzalez, formerly known as Dasha Fuentes in WWE, will be wrestling as part of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup. Dasha was on-hand for the latest drawing of partners for the tournament when it was revealed that she will be in the tournament herself.

The 32-year-old was originally signed to NXT as a wrestler in 2014 but transitioned to broadcasting following a knee injury.

Dasha was introducing the latest drawing for the tournament when Madusa came out to inform her she will be in the tournament. Her teammate will be Rachael Ellering, who will also be making her AEW debut in the tournament. They will face the team of Ivelisse and Diamante tonight on the show.

Footage of Dasha finding out she’ll be wrestling in the tournament is below:

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@DashaKuret is excited about tonight's tournament.

However, @Madusa_rocks is about to give her more exciting news!



Watch the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/WKtQQv62w1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup: The Deadly Draw

The second episode in the tournament takes place tonight on YouTube. Last week, Allie and Brandi Rhodes defeated Penelope Ford and Mel. Anna Jay and Taynara Conti also defeated Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew.

Veda Scott made her AEW debut on commentary during last week’s episode as well. Additionally, Shaul Gerrero made her first AEW appearance on the card as a ring announcer.