Dave Lagana Issues Statement On Recent Allegations

Dave Lagana resigned from his position with the National Wrestling Alliance earlier this week in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The NWA also announced a temporary halt to producing new content as they look to restructure their management team.

Lagana recently released a statement to John Pollock at Post Wrestling denying the allegations.

“I take Liz’s allegations seriously. The first time I became aware of her allegations was last week when she made them public. I take them so seriously that I voluntarily stepped down from my position as Vice President of Lightning One Inc. and its company, the National Wrestling Alliance, after learning of her allegations. I did so because they pre-date this position and I didn’t want to involve the men and women of the National Wrestling Alliance during this time,” Lagana’s statement reads.

His statement continued to deny the assault Liz Savage alleges took place.

“I valued my friendship with Liz. I’m sorry that she feels that I somehow wronged her. However, the incident she described did not happen.”

“As Liz correctly said, I never made a nonconsensual move on her during waking hours. However, her claim that I made a nonconsensual move on her while we shared a bed is false. I did not touch her in the way she claimed. I never touched her like that, and I never would have.”

Lagana’s lengthy statement denies any assault ever took place. The full statement can be read here.

Allegations Against Dave Lagana & The NWA’s Response

Liz Savage’s Tweet about Lagana can be viewed below:

Well here's my #SpeakingOut which happened when I moved to California for wrestling. Essentially this was a big part of why I took my hiatus. pic.twitter.com/oetOYaVPxD — ??? ?????? (@lizsavage) June 18, 2020

In the wake of the allegations, the NWA sent out the following as it concerns the matter:

“Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately. As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions.”