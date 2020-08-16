Davey Boy Smith Jr. Free Agency Update

Major League Wrestling’s Head of Wrestling Operations, Jared St. Laurent, issued a statement recently regarding Davey Boy Smith Jr. The statement is in response to recent reports that Smith was unable to work for Impact Wrestling due to his contact status with MLW.

“(Smith) had an offer from Impact to do a program with Ken Shamrock but his MLW contract prevented it, which is tough because it’s a contract where he’s not getting paid a regular salary, just per appearance,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report would continue to say that Smith has drawn interest from both AEW and WWE.

Smith’s MLW contract is believed to be up in December.

MLW then posted the following comments from St. Laurent on Smith’s status with MLW.

“I want to address some misinformation put out there. I had talks with Impact about Davey Boy possibly crossing over and doing some dates. We had a very positive conversation with Impact. Scott D’Amore and Impact were great to deal with and we were absolutely open to it. We gave Davey several options for how we could make this work as well as help him out financially during the pandemic. Davey opted to do nothing, unfortunately. It could’ve been a win/win for all 3 parties. It’s a shame but that is the full story,” the statement reads.

“On a personal level, I’ve known Davey for almost 2 decades. It’s sad to see him elect to end his tenure with yet another company on such a sour note.”

It was also reported recently that MLW sent WWE a cease and desist letter in regards to Smith appearing on an episode of the Bump.

“MLW also sent a cease-and-desist to WWE after Smith appeared on “The Bump.” Smith is scheduled to at least make a WWE appearance inducting his father into the Hall of Fame, but that may be some time off,” Meltzer wrote.