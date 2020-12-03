Thursday, December 3, 2020

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Finished With MLW

By Michael Reichlin
Davey Boy Smith Jr
Davey Boy Smith Jr

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has finished up with Major League Wrestling.

Smith participated in this year’s Opera Cup Tournament, but was eliminated in the opening round after losing against Low Ki. Smith won the tournament last year.

MLW President Court Bauer held a media call after this week’s episode of Fusion and confirmed the news of Smith’s departure.

“Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW,” said Bauer. “I have immense gratitude for (Davey) and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him.”

In addition to winning the 2019 Opera Cup, Smith is a former MLW Tag Team Champion along with Brian Pillman Jr.

Bauer called Davey Boy Smith the real deal and a certified beast. He will be missed on the MLW roster, but the company already has a big name lined up to fill that role.

“With Davey’s spot on the roster opening up, there will be a familiar face arriving soon to fill it. I’m a little surprised it hasn’t leaked yet. This one is a big surprise.”

