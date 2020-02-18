Report: Davey Boy Smith To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame This Year

The British Bulldog will finally be going into Hall Of Fame

So far WWE has only announced a couple of entries into the Hall Of Fame 2020 but reports have revealed other names for this year’s class.

Two such entries that were revealed last week were the induction of the Bella Twins, Nikki Bella & Brie Bella and Japanese wrestling legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger. Now another name has been added to this list.

The rumors for it were first heard last week and Dave Meltzer confirmed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live that “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith will be going into Hall Of Fame this year:

“So obviously they announced Batista and the nWo, these are confirmed. The Bella Twins people know about them, that was out last week along with Jushin Liger and the other one is Dave Boy Smith. Dave Boy Smith will be going into the Hall Of Fame.”

Davey Boy Smith had numerous stints with WWE including his initial run with the promotion from 1984 to 1988. Though probably his most notable tenure was when he signed with the company in 1994.

It was during this time when he formed a tag team with Owen Hart and they were later joined by Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, and Brian Pillman to form a new version of the Hart Foundation. This run ended shortly after the Montreal Screwjob.

If this report is true then Davey Boy Smith will be joining ‘The Animal’ Batista and the members of nWo in Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman into the Hall Of Fame class of 2020.