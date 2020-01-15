David Benoit To Pay Homage To His Father In Wrestling

David Benoit, son of Chris Benoit, says that he has plans to get into the world of professional wrestling. The 27-year-old is the eldest son of the former WWE star who committed suicide after taking the lives of his young son Daniel, and second wife Nancy.

David, who is Chris Benoit’s child from his first marriage, talked to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview. The interview covered a number of different topics, including David’s plans to get into wrestling.

David praised All Elite Wrestling for their work and said that he loves the storytelling by the company. Benoit said that he has a year of training left and he would like to sign with AEW or NJPW when he graduates. He said that he has attended AEW events and that has instilled a desire in him to return to wrestling.

“When I came here for Double or Nothing when I was sitting out in that crowd, man. I just got lost in the moment again, like I was way back in 2000 when my dad was wrestling still,” Benoit said.

He has said that he wants to wrestle for AEW before too, and stated that he’s been “messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys from AEW.”

David wants to have a technical wrestling style and said that he has had wrestling gear made identical to his dad’s. He even wants to use the “Chris Benoit” ring name when he starts wrestling.

“I don’t own his name yet,” said Benoit. “I have his middle name I can legally use it if I want to and they can’t come after me. Yeah, I think it would be cool. I’ve got the tights with the claw.”

He added that he would use Chris’ wrestling entrance music and is even in talks with the band Our Lady Peace who performed the song “Whatever”.

David also thinks that his father Chris Benoit should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his achievements. He said that he believes his father will be inducted someday.