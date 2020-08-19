David Finlay On Not Wanting His Father To Get Him Into WWE

David Finlay is scheduled to face KENTA in the finals of the New Japan Cup USA 2020. He defeated Chase Owens in the quarter-finals and pulled off the upset over Tama Tonga in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old spoke with Fightful Select recently about his career thus far. Finlay said that he knows he could have gotten his father, Fit Finlay, to get him into WWE when he first started training but he didn’t want to go that route. Instead, Finlay wanted to earn things on his own merit. Finlay began training at the New Japan Dojo in 2015 as a 22-year-old.

- Advertisement -

Finlay also said that he believes his father could still wrestle. According to David, Fit Finlay still trains daily and is in good enough shape to go.

Finlay vs KENTA will take place on August 21st, 2020.

David Finlay On Explaining Relationship To Hornswoggle

When David Finlay was in middle school, WWE ran an angle where Hornswoggle was revealed as Fit’s son. Evidently, this led to David having to go along with the angle at school. He spoke to the WINCLY podcast about the experience.

“I was in middle school about 7th or 8th grade. (His mother) sat me down, and she was like, ‘David, this is what they’re gonna do on TV tonight, which means tomorrow when you go to school, all of your friends are going to be asking if this is your brother? You have to tell them yes.’”

“But then of course, that’s not good enough for my friends, so they’re asking all these follow-up questions like, ‘how come he doesn’t live with you?’ So I’m having to like BS on my friend on the spot because my mom told me I have to tell them that that’s my brother. Wrestling family man.”