DDP Claims WWE Won’t Work With Him After Helping Out Cody Rhodes

DDP made some interesting comments to talkSPORTS’s Alex McCarthy, who shared a message from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Diamond Dallas Page told the media outlet that because he helped out Cody Rhodes with AEW, WWE won’t work with him. DDP also brought up how he gives credit to Cody’s father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, for his success in WCW.

It should also be noted that DDP has been friends with the Rhodes family for decades. You can see the tweet here:

DDP tells #talkWRESTLING that WWE won't work with him at the moment because 'I helped out Cody'.



He says without Dusty Rhodes there is no DDP, so it was a no brainer for him. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 4, 2020

DDP made his promotional debut with AEW back at Double or Nothing last year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The legendary pro wrestler made another appearance on the October 23, 2019 episode of Dynamite where he helped Cody, Adam Page, and Dustin Rhodes brawl with the Inner Circle in the arena after Jericho interrupted Cody’s promo to build their program heading into Full Gear.

In fact, DDP came out of retirement to work another match. He did so back on the January 15th Dynamite episode, themed Bash at the Beach, on TNT in Miami, FL at the Watsco Center.

He teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to take on MJF and The Butcher & The Blade in an eight-man tag team match that saw the heels go over.

DDP Opens Up About His Relationship With AEW, Cody Rhodes