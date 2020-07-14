DDP Details His Family’s Experience With COVID-19

64-year-old Diamond Dallas Page believes he has COVID-19. It does not appear that he has tested positive for the virus but several of his family members have. DDP put out a video on his YouTube channel today detailing his family’s situation.

“One of our family members was having a bridal shower, so Brittany and Paige went to the shower and there were 16 other women there and no one was wearing masks because everybody feels super comfortable with each other,” Page said in the video. As it turns out, at least 7 of the women ended up with COVID-19 from the shower.

“Around the 2nd or 3rd day, I started feeling sick,” DDP continued to say. “And then Paige was feeling sick and then we thought wow is this COVID? Because our minds are going to go right to that and like where could that even come from? Not even thinking about the bridal shower.”

DDP then continued to talk about the trouble he had getting people he knew tested for the virus. He finally did get tested and between taking the test and getting the results, his symptoms worsened.

“I felt like Big Show had a hold of my back, I mean it was so painful,” DDP said about the experience.

They got the test results back and DDP tested negative but Paige tested positive.

QT Marshall Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Page continued to say that AEW’s QT Marshall has tested positive for the virus.

“He tells me, 20 days ago he was tested, he’s got COVID. He had 3 days of symptoms, nothing after that. His wife Caroline, she came back negative, she’s had one symptom after another.”

DDP said that Marshall had another test today and he came back positive still.

“Please try to care about other people. If you don’t wear a mask for you, wear it for other people. Be cautious, do the social distancing and just be good to each other. We’ve only got ourselves so be good to each other.”

