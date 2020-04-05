DDP On Why Drew McIntyre Should Go Over At WrestleMania Even Without A Crowd

DDP explains why McIntyre should win the match even if there are no fans to watch it

A lot of people are dubious about the idea of Drew McIntyre possibly winning the WWE Championship in front of no crowd but wrestling legend DDP is not one of them.

The veteran recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about things like the coronavirus pandemic, creating a special workout program for kids and more.

Talking about Drew McIntyre, DDP revealed that the Scottish star is a good friend of his and he went on to explain why the Chosen One should go over at WrestleMania even if it’s without any audience:

“I hope he goes over. It would be amazing and I would love to see where his career goes from there, but when he knew he was gonna be at the PC [with NXT], he asked me, ‘So what do you think about that?’

I said, ‘Of course you want to be at the huge live event. But tell me who won the world title at WrestleMania 26 or 30 or 31?’…” said DDP. “Very few times can you remember that and I said, ‘Drew, if you are the world champ, ain’t nobody gonna forget it.'”

The former WCW star also talked about Drew McIntyre’s return to NXT and how he dominated the roster of the Black And Yellow brand upon his comeback.

DDP recalled how McIntyre was on his way to do the same in the main roster but he suffered an injury and his yoga program helped the former Champion in getting back on track.