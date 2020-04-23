DDP Keeping His Gym Closed Despite Georgia Reopening

The state of Georgia will allow certain businesses to open back up for business this Friday. Gyms, bowling alleys, barbershops, and salons will be allowed to open in the state provided they adhere to social distancing guidelines. One gym which won’t be reopening in the state, however, is Diamond Dallas Page’s DDPY location in Smyrna, GA.

DDP was featured on CNN recently talking about his decision to stay closed.

“I’m very fortunate that my DDP Yoga program isn’t solely based on walk-up traffic,” DDP said on the show. “Of course the DDP Yoga Performance Center in Smyrna, that is and that will be closed. My DDP Yoga company which is app, DVDs, that if anything that’s booming right now. So, I’m in a much better position than a lot of people who are in a spot that got gyms.”

“For me, I’m going to err on the side of caution because first of all, I’m 64, so I definitely don’t want to be out there working with people, putting my hands on people or anything.”

DDP also spoke about the difference between rural Georgia and places like Atlanta in terms of COVID-19 cases. The discussion then led to how gyms will have to change the way they do things once they reopen.

“I believe the gym business is going to have to change the way they do business moving forward,” DDP continued. “I know for sure, when I open at some point, I will definitely be changing the way I do things.”

DDPs comments can be heard in the player below: