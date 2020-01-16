DDP Suffers Defeat In Return Match On AEW Bash At The Beach

Although DDP was back in action, he did suffer a loss in a match that aired on a special episode of AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling aired Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, themed Bash at the Beach, on TNT in Miami, FL at the Watsco Center.

DDP Suffers Loss In Return

This show saw the legendary pro wrestler team up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to take on MJF and The Butcher & The Blade in an eight-man tag team match.

As seen on the show, the WWE Hall of Famer didn’t win the contest as the heels went over. He looked great for his age.

DDP made his promotional debut with AEW back at Double or Nothing last year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He also made an appearance on the October 23, 2019 episode of Dynamite where he helped Cody, Adam Page, and Dustin Rhodes brawl with the Inner Circle in the arena after Jericho interrupted Cody’s promo to build their program heading into Full Gear.

This contest was set up last week when he interrupted a promo by MJF where he was plugging everything from social media to DDP Yoga. After being attacked by MJF, The Butcher and The Blade, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes ran out to make the save.

This was also a way to build up the feud between MJF and Cody Rhodes as Cody is close with DDP, who has been a big supporter of the promotion that launched last year.

DDP’s previous match came at WWE WrestleMania 32 where he worked the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that was won by Baron Corbin.

Obviously, this was special for DDP as he had a great career in WCW, which used the Bash at the Beach theme. This appears to be a one and done for the WWE Hall of Famer in regards to him as an in-ring talent.

DDP Opens Up About His Relationship With AEW, Cody Rhodes