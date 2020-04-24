Dean Malenko On Why He Ended His 18 Year Long Stint With WWE

Dean Malenko ended his 18-year long stint as a road agent with WWE last year. AEW was quick to act on the opportunity and sign the veteran producer to their brand.

During the recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former WCW star joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone and talked about a number of things.

Malenko also explained the reasoning behind his WWE departure, saying that he thought it was time to move on and claimed that he hasn’t looked back since:

“I thought it was just time to move on. There’s a little birdie that sits on his shoulder and tells you it’s time to make the next move, it’s time to move on,

And I haven’t looked back since. I’ve had nothing but fun and some really good group of guys here working” said Dean Malenko. ” With Tony and Cody and everybody here in the office just marvelous to work with.”

He later admitted that he was a little nervous in AEW because it’s a startup but at the same time, he likes taking chances and taking risks.

Dean Malenko explained that he did the same when he left WCW with The Radicalz to join the WWF in early 2000. He said that it’s always been a lot of fun for him and he likes anything that’s new or exciting and gives him a challenge.