Deonna Purrazzo On If She Had Talks With AEW After WWE Release

A lot of people expected former NXT star Deonna Purrazzo to end up in AEW after her recent release from WWE but she ended up joining Impact Wrestling instead.

The female star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet where she talked about her decision to join Impact and revealed if she had any talks with the upstart promotion.

Purrazzo revealed that some people from All Elite Wrestling had reached out to her but there was no definite offer while Impact officials offered her security:

“I mean like, some people had reached out, but it was all kind of like fleeting, there was no like, ‘You’re gonna have a meeting’ or, ‘We’re gonna sit down and do this.’

Luckily, I had been to Impact before, I know the people there and it was right away like, ‘We’d like to have you, let’s talk about it when we can.’ It was just more of a secure thing.”

Deonna Purrazzo later explained that the decision is for herself as well because she wants to find happiness in wrestling again and work on things she lacked as a performer in NXT before joining a mainstream company like AEW.

Though she didn’t deny the possibility of going to AEW in future mentioning how there are many girls in the roster of the company she hasn’t gotten the chance to work with.

Deonna Purrazzo made her debut on Impact Wrestling this week. The former NXT star is now scheduled to challenge Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for her title at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV on July 18.