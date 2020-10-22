Deonna Purrazzo Signs Long-Term Contract With Impact Wrestling

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will not be leaving Impact Wrestling anytime soon. Impact announced during Impact Press Pass on Wednesday that the 26-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the promotion. Length and terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Purrazzo returned to Impact Wrestling in May this year and immediately attacked then-champion, Jordynne Grace. She won the title from Grace at Slammiversary and then successfully retained it in a 30-minute Ironman match on night 2 of Emergence.

Purrazzo took to Twitter to comment on the news:

I’ve been waiting to be able to talk about this publicly!!!



I’m happy to confirm and so excited about what the future holds @IMPACTWRESTLING ?? https://t.co/IyYOwV68bx — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 21, 2020

Deonna Purrazzo On Her Time With Impact Wrestling

Purrazzo spoke with Chris Van Vliet in June about her decision to go to Impact Wrestling. She mentioned that other promotions had contacted her but Impact was where she ultimately decided to go.

“I mean like, some people had reached out, but it was all kind of like fleeting, there was no like, ‘You’re gonna have a meeting’ or, ‘We’re gonna sit down and do this.’”

“Luckily, I had been to Impact before, I know the people there and it was right away like, ‘We’d like to have you, let’s talk about it when we can.’ It was just more of a secure thing.”

Purrazzo is scheduled to defend the Knockouts title against Kylie Rae this Saturday at Bound For Glory.