Thursday, November 26, 2020

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC prior to headbutting Adam Pearce.

By Steve Russell
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by the promotion after delivering a headbutt to Adam Pearce.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason for the alleged change may stem from a potential injury:

“I have not got anything confirmed [but] there’s a story going around that there was an injury and that this tournament was a last-minute thing because Strowman was gonna get the title shot but he’s injured and that’s why they did the headbutt thing and the suspension to cover up an injury.”

Drew McIntyre’s opponent will now be determined via a Triple Threat match. This bout takes place on next week’s Monday Night Raw. This week’s episode featured a series of one-on-one bouts. The victors of each match earned a slot in the upcoming Triple Threat.

Braun Strowman’s Potential TLC Opportunity

It was explained that if Strowman is medically cleared before the pay-per-view, he may ultimately get the WWE Championship shot against McIntyre at TLC. If not, however, WWE already has a contingency plan in place.

“I don’t even know if the injury story is legit. The story is that he got a knee injury at the elimination match [at Survivor Series] but I don’t know that the story is accurate. I’ve heard it, I heard that what was the tournament was for but it still could just be a storyline and Braun is getting the title shot anyway.”

Braun Strowman competed during last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. He participated in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination matchup representing Team Raw.

Team Raw would soundly defeat Team SmackDown with a clean sweep victory.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

