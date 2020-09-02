Details Behind Why WWE Split Up The IIconics On Raw

This week on Monday Night Raw, The IIconics suffered a loss to the Riott Squad. The stipulation of the match meant the winners would receive a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity. The losers, however, would be forced to disband.

According to Mike Johson on PWInsider Elite, the decision to split up the IIconics lies in WWE’s intentions to push Peyton Royce. He stressed that, although Royce is primed for a push, this does not mean that Billie Kay will be leaving the company or is being punished.

“[…] they want to push Peyton Royce and try and go in a different direction with her. As you noticed, Bille Kay kind of got wiped out on Raw Underground, so my guess perhaps they are going to take her off TV, or put her on SmackDown or somewhere else, but I am told that the reason this happened was not some immediate punishment or immediate issue. The decision was made that Peyton Royce was one of the people who was going to be pushed going further, and this was their means to an end.”

The pair commented on their disbanding following their Raw loss. The IIconics reflected on their longterm real-life friendship and history in the company together, starting in NXT. They acknowledged how it’s “scary” to think they won’t be by each other’s side going forward. Regardless, they stressed it won’t stop them from supporting one another.