Details On Beth Phoenix’s Royal Rumble Injury

Details have emerged over how "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix suffered an injury during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Beth Phoenix made an impressive return during this Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble matchup. Unfortunately, “The Glamazon” would suffer an injury early into her Rumble appearance. This injury caused the back of her head to become bloody. As the match continued, the blood continued to flow, matting her hair and dying it red.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Phoenix suffered the injury after hitting the back of her head against a ring post. Thankfully, although the damage looked bad, especially as the match drew on, it’s reportedly not a severe injury.

Phoenix appears to have cut her head while selling a punch from NXT’s Bianca Belair in the corner. She threw her head back at the moment, connecting with the ring post behind her.

This is how Beth Phoenix cut her head open



She smashed it on the ring post, you can hear it smack #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bgYCtJ5dOT — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) January 27, 2020

Beth Phoenix And Edge’s Rumble Experience

“The Glamazon” entered the Women’s Rumble match at number 19. She eliminated only one person: Natalya. The two had been partnering successfully until that point. She was eliminated from the match by NXT’s Shayna Baszler. During the matchup, she would be confronted by a surprise return from her past, Santina Marella.

Phoenix’s husband, Edge, made a triumphant WWE return during the Men’s Royal Rumble matchup. Returning after retiring in 2011, Edge would manage to be one of the last remaining men in the match. He was eliminated by Roman Reigns.