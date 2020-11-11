Details On Braun Strowman’s Character Changes, Universal Championship Reign

Braun Strowman has reportedly been turned babyface after a short stint as a heel. The belief within WWE is that Strowman is considered a babyface for the Raw brand.

The Superstar turned heel following his Swamp Fight brawl with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at July’s Extreme Rules event. Strowman enjoyed a WWE Universal Championship reign after his WrestleMania 36 victory. He would lose the title before being drafted to Monday Night Raw.

Braun Strowman On His Universal Title Reign

- Advertisement -

Braun Strowman recently reflected on losing the WWE Universal Championship and being drafted to Raw in an interview with SI.com. Strowman shared how he knew it was inevitable he would drop the title. Because of this, his goal was to make “the most of the time that I had it.”

“It started as a result of some last-minute changes that forced me into that role, but I was ready for it. I worked very hard to make the most of the opportunity I was given, and I was lucky to work with the people I did that stepped up during my title run.”

Strowman shared how he pitched to bring back the “Monster Among Men” due to Raw’s third hour ratings drop. He pointed to how people can easily watch parts of Raw on social media after the fact. His goal, however, is to get people watching the live show. He noted how “That’s a huge factor why I went to Raw, which is where I first made a name for myself.”

Braun Strowman is a member of Team Raw’s Survivor Series Team. He joins AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Riddle. They face off against Team SmackDown at WWE’s annual Survivor Series event on November 22.