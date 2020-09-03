Details On Britt Baker vs Big Swole Cinematic Match At All Out

On Dynamite this week, it was announced that Dr. Britt Baker DMD will face Big Swole at All Out. The match will take place on the Buy-In before the main card starts. Swole noted on Dynamite that the match is being dubbed a “Tooth and Nail Match.” According to a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio, the match will not take place live and will be a cinematic match filmed before airing.

“I believe the only match (on the Buy-In) is going to be the Britt Baker – Swole match which is a cinematic match, it will not be done live. It may have already been done for all I know,” said Dave Meltzer.

He would continue to note that the setting for the match will be Baker’s dentist office.

“It’s being done at, in theory, at Britt Baker’s dentist office. They are not going to do a wrestling match, they are going to do a cinematic match,” Meltzer continued.

This week on Dynamite, Rebel/Reba disguised as a pizza delivery person and distracted Swole. This allowed Baker to attack her rival from behind.

Previously, Baker took fans on a tour of her dentist office: