Details On Edge’s Contract Length & Matches Per Year

Edge returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble this weekend after having been gone since 2011. His early retirement was announced shortly after WrestleMania in 2011. According to a report from Talk Sport, Edge’s new deal with WWE is for 3 years and $3 million per year.

The report from Talk Sport would continue to state that the deal requires Edge to compete in 3 matches a year and make 25 appearances a year. Edge and Beth Phoenix were said to be quite happy with the deal.

Me: Hey Adam…I got a sitter for Sunday…what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020

When Was Edge Medically Cleared?

There is some mystery over when Edge received his medical clearance to resume his wrestling career. Edge delivered a spear to Elias on the SummerSlam Kickoff show in August which led many to speculate he may have been given the green light from doctors. He would continue to deny reports that he had been cleared in the months and weeks leading up to his return at the Rumble, however.

“It’s kind of funny to be honest,” Edge said to Live on 4 Legs. “All of these rumors that I’ve been to Pittsburgh and I’ve been cleared to wrestle and I’ve signed a new contract. I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know.”

The report from Talk Sport can be read here.