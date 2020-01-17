Details On Expected Matches For WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching and most of the card has been revealed but there are also expected matches to be announced.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are still a few matches to be revealed for the Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble Expected Matches

This is where he shed some light on the expected bouts such as SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman.

Although they have not been officially announced by WWE yet, these bouts have built up on TV. In fact, these two matches were originally slated to take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center last month.

However, they were nixed. In particular, the Strowman vs. Nakamura was called off due to Strowman dealing with an injury at the time.

WWE has been building for an Andrade vs. Humberto Carillo match for Andrade’s United States Championship. As of this writing, it’s not yet certain if that will be on the Rumble card.

A SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between New Day and Miz & John Morrison is being built up as seen on the last few episodes of SmackDown, but there’s no word yet on if that match will be on the show.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park.

Updated Card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, 12 Participants TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns