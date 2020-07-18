Details On Filming Process & Finish Of Swamp Fight At WWE Extreme Rules

After WWE filmed the Swamp Fight this past Thursday night, some additional details about the taping have surfaced.

Braun Strowman will not defend the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at this show. The location was roughly two hours outside of Orlando.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc, filming lasted between 6 – 7 hours and they had to do multiple takes in order to get the various angles for editing purposes. There were various spots that were done multiple times like in a movie to get all the angles.

Regarding the match length, the belief is that it will be edited down to approximately a 20 – 30 minute match. WWE had several reptiles such as an alligator and a snake that were used for filming the segment.

The finish of the match was described as something straight out of Friday The 13th and a horror movie as someone is taken away or disappears only for that person to return to continue this feud.

It was added that Vince McMahon was not involved with the match in addition to there being a difference that is notable in the final cut from other recent cinematic matches. Wyatt had various ideas for the match but had to adjust things in order for them to work.