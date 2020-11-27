Details On How Available Vince McMahon Has Been At WWE Shows

WWE had to make various changes to its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the attendance of Vince McMahon at shows.

Fightful Select reported today that the WWE Chairman was “stowed away in his office” on most days when they were at the WWE Performance Center. When they signed a deal with the Amway Center and created the ThunderDome, things changed.

Per the report, McMahon is likely to be sitting in the Gorilla Position a lot more now at SmackDown shows. This wasn’t something that he had been doing while at the Performance Center.

Before the pandemic, McMahon would attend more SmackDown shows compared to RAW events. However, he did cut back on his travel schedule several months ago.

Kevin Owens was the person to bring awareness to the WWE Chairman several months ago that people working TV tapings had relaxed on wearing masks and social distancing. This and in addition to positive COVID tests, WWE was forced to do actual COVID testing.

WWE will be moving from the Amway Center to the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay starting on December 11th where they’ll be staying for several months until baseball season starts.

