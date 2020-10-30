Details On How Recent WWE Performance Center COVID-19 Outbreak Started

Last week word broke that WWE was dealing with another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within their developmental system.

WWE renovated the WWE Performance Center to turn it into the Capitol Wrestling Center for weekly NXT television. WWE had to move to a nearby location to resume training its developmental recruits.

- Advertisement -

The outbreak in NXT led to several wrestlers being put into a two-week quarantine due to contact tracing.

Regarding how the outbreak happened, it was reported that one of the WWE Performance Center coaches tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the outbreak and quarantine.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the coach was teaching recruits on October 23rd and every wrestler who was being coached and everyone who was around this coach was told to quarantine for two weeks.

It was noted that apparently there were other positive COVID-19 test results, but those were only new people to the system who were around the coach and nobody that appeared on NXT TV.

Because of this outbreak, Indi Hartwell was forced to be pulled from Wednesday’s episode of NXT, which had a special Halloween Havoc theme.

WWE PC Experiencing Another COVID-19 Outbreak