Friday, October 30, 2020

Details On How Recent WWE Performance Center COVID-19 Outbreak Started

Here's how it happened

By Andrew Ravens
NXT will continue airing from Performance Center for the foreseeable future
NXT will continue airing from Performance Center for the foreseeable future

Last week word broke that WWE was dealing with another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within their developmental system. 

WWE renovated the WWE Performance Center to turn it into the Capitol Wrestling Center for weekly NXT television. WWE had to move to a nearby location to resume training its developmental recruits. 

- Advertisement -

The outbreak in NXT led to several wrestlers being put into a two-week quarantine due to contact tracing.

Regarding how the outbreak happened, it was reported that one of the WWE Performance Center coaches tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the outbreak and quarantine.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the coach was teaching recruits on October 23rd  and every wrestler who was being coached and everyone who was around this coach was told to quarantine for two weeks.

It was noted that apparently there were other positive COVID-19 test results, but those were only new people to the system who were around the coach and nobody that appeared on NXT TV. 

Because of this outbreak, Indi Hartwell was forced to be pulled from Wednesday’s episode of NXT, which had a special Halloween Havoc theme. 

WWE PC Experiencing Another COVID-19 Outbreak

Trending Articles

WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/28): Two Title Matches, McAfee’s Faction

The October 28, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige ‘Cannot Deal’ With WWE Anymore: “I Broke My Neck Twice For This Company”

Paige is not happy with WWE's recent policy of assuming ownership of the Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of its...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Shortens Matt Riddle’s Ring Name

Weeks after being drafted to WWE's Raw brand, Matt Riddle is the latest WWE wrestler to have his name shortened. Matt Riddle...
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “I Do Not Want The Hollywood Version of The Rock in this Roman Reigns Storyline”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the Roman Reigns main event run...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Details On How Recent WWE Performance Center COVID-19 Outbreak Started

Last week word broke that WWE was dealing with another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within their developmental system. 
Read more
AEW

Pac To Address His AEW Status On Dynamite Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Pac will appear on next week's edition of Dynamite. It is not clear if this will...
Read more
Wrestling News

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Confronted Vince McMahon About Twitch Ban

Several Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of the WWE roster have shut down this week. AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Zelina...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Roman Reigns’ Next Potential Opponent

Roman Reigns has defeated Jey Uso on the last two WWE PPVs. As for who the Universal Champion's next challenger might be,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Jindrak: “Boring” Triple H Should Have Been Kicked Out Of Evolution

On an episode of the WWE Network's "Ruthless Aggression" series focussed on Evolution, Triple H stated that both he and Ric Flair...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige ‘Cannot Deal’ With WWE Anymore: “I Broke My Neck Twice For This Company”

Paige is not happy with WWE's recent policy of assuming ownership of the Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of its...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reported Reason Why WWE Shortened Matt Riddle’s Name

Matt Riddle is now just Riddle in WWE. The news was revealed yesterday and his name was officially changed on WWE.com. According...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles Releases Statement On “Suspending” His Twitch Stream

WWE's 3rd Party ban has gone into effect for Twitch channels owned and operated by members of its roster. AJ Styles released...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC