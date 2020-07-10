Details On Taz Crowning Brian Cage The FTW Champion of AEW

Details have emerged as to how Taz was able to crown Brian Cage the newest FTW Champion on this week's episode of AEW.

This week’s episode of AEW Fyter Fest Night Two saw Taz bring back the FTW Championship. He awarded it to his new protege, Brian Cage.

Taz and All Elite Wrestling are able to use the championship on television because it never officially owned by ECW. Because of this, ownership of the ‘FTW’ rights never transferred over to WWE when they purchased ECW.

Additionally, Taz himself owns the copyright to the belt’s design. The belt Cage received this past Wednesday night was the actual FTW Championship belt Taz defended.

Taz held the FTW Championship during his run in ECW back in the ‘90s. Prior to Cage, only two wrestlers have held the FTW Championship: Taz and Sabu. The title would eventually be unified with the ECW World Heavy Championship in March 1999.

Brian Cage was scheduled to face off against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley this past Wednesday. This was forced to reschedule, however, after Moxley’s real-life wife, WWE’s Renee Young, confirmed she had COVID-19.

Wanting Cage to head into their reschedule championship bout with some momentum, Taz presented him with the FTW Championship. This now makes their future bout a champion versus champion matchup.

Brian Cage and Jon Moxley will face off for the AEW Championship next week on AEW Fight for the Fallen on TNT.