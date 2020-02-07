Details On Issues That Vince McMahon Has With Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is known to be outspoken and that is something that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon apparently doesn’t like.

The issues between the two are due to Riddle’s social media posts and challenges, according to Dave Meltzer, who reported the news in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted how WWE Champion Brock Lesnar doesn’t like Riddle for making challenges to main roster stars as well as himself and that Lesnar has tremendous pull with McMahon.

It was added that “Vince also sees him [Riddle] as an outside guy and feels Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.”

Riddle has made it clear for years that he wants to not only take on Lesnar in the squared circle but wants to retire him at WrestleMania, which is the biggest event of the year for WWE.

In fact, Riddle and Lesnar got into a backstage verbal altercation prior to Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park. According to recent reports, Lesnar told Riddle to stop calling him out because the match will never happen.

Riddle had an awkward interaction with Goldberg last year at SummerSlam after criticizing the WWE Hall of Famer on social media and interviews.