Details On Matt Hardy And Sammy Guevara’s Elite Deletion Match

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara recently met in an Elite Deletion matchup at AEW Full Gear. Their clash was reportedly filmed about a week before the pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select.

Per the report, several wrestlers were involved in the creation of the match. Those involved in the Elite Deletion match were said to have had a lot of creative input. The overall backstage feedback for the bout was said to be positive.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline shared how fans in attendance for AEW Full Gear were “feeling tired” during the Elite Deletion confrontation.

The match is thought to have been purposefully scheduled after the AEW Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and FTR. This was done to allow fans an opportunity to rest while enjoying something different.

The Elite Deletion featured cameos from AEW stars Private Party, Santana, and Ortiz. The match also saw former WWE Superstars Gangrel and The Hurricane make appearances.

Despite Guevara’s best efforts, Matt Hardy would eventually emerge victorious from their Elite Deletion clash.

Both Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara have released behind-the-scene videos and additional footage of the match and its filming process. You can watch both videos below.

AEW Full Gear took place this past Saturday on November 7, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.