Details On Potential Names Working Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The build-up to the Women’s Royal Rumble Match has been lacking talent announcements.

So far, WWE has only announced a few names and leaving it with 21 open spots for the 30-woman match. Pwinsider.com has shed some light on some names that could make an appearance in the contest.

It was noted in the report that fans can expect a lot of NXT talent to work the match including Mercedes Martinez, which will be the big PPV debut for the long-time independent star.

Also, former WWE star Molly Holly has been brought in as well as WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to work the match as surprise entrants. Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is slated for the bout.

It was also noted that there are no plans for Becky Lynch or Asuka in the Rumble match. At this same show, Lynch will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Asuka.

Finally, for those wondering, there’s been no talk of Ronda Rousey being there this weekend. It was noted that if the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion is working the show then it’s being well hidden by management.

It should be noted that WWE’s shop website just added a new Rousey t-shirt this weekend for sale, which sparked speculation that she could fly in on the day of the show as a surprise.

Matt Riddle Teases Showdown With Brock Lesnar At Royal Rumble