Details On Rules For Cody Rhodes’ Steel Cage Match On AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has released a new video with Arn Anderson where he shed some light on the rules for the upcoming steel cage match involving Cody Rhodes.

Of course, Rhodes will battle Wardlow on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena on TNT. If Rhodes wins this match then he’ll secure a match against MJF. This will take place at AEW’s next pay-per-view event, Revolution.

This has been building for months after MJF cost Rhodes the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in November.

There Will Be No Escape For Cody Rhodes

In Coach’s Corner with the legendary pro wrestler, Anderson revealed that the match can only be won by pinfall or submission. There is no escape.

Some fans will praise AEW for this booking decision as it appears that MJF will not be able to cost Rhodes from escaping through the door or over the top of the cage in order to win the contest.

AEW holds the Revolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center. AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley is expected to headline the show.

