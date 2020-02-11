Details On Sami Zayn Working As Manager Instead Of Wrestling

Fans have been wondering why WWE has booked Sami Zayn as a manager instead of an active in-ring performer.

It turns out that Zayn is working as a manager because of a creative decision, not because of an injury, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. He’s been the manager of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for months.

Although there had been speculation that the reason why WWE put him in a manager role was due to him dealing with shoulder issues over the last year, that’s not the case.

It turns out that Sami is currently not injured. Instead, he’s not wrestling regularly because this is the role WWE creative has for him right now.

It was noted that Zayn was medically cleared from shoulder issues a while back. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when Sami might return to regular in-ring action.

Zayn has worked some matches since before being moved as a manager last summer but mostly multi-man matches on live events.

His last match at a TV event, which was a dark match at a SmackDown episode in Detroit, Michigan, saw Braun Strowman & The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeat Cesaro, Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura in a six-man tag team match.

