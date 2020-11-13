Details On Structure Of AEW Talent Contracts

AEW has a large number of wrestlers under contract these days ranging from various notable top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to lower-tiered stars who work on the undercard.

As expected, All Elite Wrestling has different contracts in place depending on the level of activity of wrestlers.

- Advertisement -

Dave Meltzer broke down these different contracts in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. For wrestlers who work Dark tapings, they are signed to per date deals. An exception to this rule was Benjamin Carter, who is now under contract with WWE. It was noted that the majority of wrestlers who appear on AEW television has “one deal or another.”

Wrestlers who AEW publicly announces to signing with the promotion are given weekly guarantees. On Thursday, AEW announced that Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year deal and she would be included in this category.

“Newcomers” in AEW are making more than WWE NXT contracts as that’s the general rule, but if these same stars were on WWE main roster they would be making more in the sports entertainment company.

That obviously things vary based on individuals. During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes brought up how AEW has a few levels of contracts in AEW. He joked that they have “the Jericho level.”

Jim Cornette Talks FTR vs The Young Bucks from AEW Full Gear