Friday, November 13, 2020

Details On Structure Of AEW Talent Contracts

Here's a breakdown

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Logo
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

AEW has a large number of wrestlers under contract these days ranging from various notable top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to lower-tiered stars who work on the undercard. 

As expected, All Elite Wrestling has different contracts in place depending on the level of activity of wrestlers. 

- Advertisement -

Dave Meltzer broke down these different contracts in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. For wrestlers who work Dark tapings, they are signed to per date deals. An exception to this rule was Benjamin Carter, who is now under contract with WWE. It was noted that the majority of wrestlers who appear on AEW television has “one deal or another.”

Wrestlers who AEW publicly announces to signing with the promotion are given weekly guarantees. On Thursday, AEW announced that Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year deal and she would be included in this category. 

“Newcomers” in AEW are making more than WWE NXT contracts as that’s the general rule, but if these same stars were on WWE main roster they would be making more in the sports entertainment company. 

That obviously things vary based on individuals. During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes brought up how AEW has a few levels of contracts in AEW. He joked that they have “the Jericho level.”

Jim Cornette Talks FTR vs The Young Bucks from AEW Full Gear

Trending Articles

WWE

John Cena Reached Out To The Bella Twins After They Gave Birth

Nikki Bella says ex-fiancé John Cena reached out to her and sister Brie after they gave birth to baby boys one day...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/11): MJF & Wardlow Join Inner Circle, PAC Returns

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the first episode of Dynamite following Full Gear.
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Reportedly Interested In Re-Signing No Way Jose

Levis Valenzuela Jr, better known to wrestling fans as No Way Jose, was signed to WWE in 2015. The following year, he...
Read more
Wrestling News

Peyton Royce Says She’ll Only Be In A Tag Team With Billie Kay

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay lost a match this summer to the Riott Squad that carried the stipulation that the losing team...
Read more
NXT

Details Behind Leon Ruff’s NXT North American Championship Victory

This week's episode of NXT saw Johnny Gargano suffer an upset loss to Leon Ruff. This loss cost Gargano the NXT North...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Details On Structure Of AEW Talent Contracts

AEW has a large number of wrestlers under contract these days ranging from various notable top stars such as Chris Jericho and...
Read more
AEW

Latest On AEW & NJPW Possible Working Relationship

There is renewed interest regarding a potential working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Harold...
Read more
AEW

Jim Cornette Talks FTR vs The Young Bucks from AEW Full Gear

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the AEW Full Gear PPV. Cornette is outspoken in his hatred...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Explains North Carolina References During Ring Introductions

Recently in AEW, Kenny Omega has been given long introductions before making his way to the ring. These ring intros include a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks On Bayley Feud: ‘It’s Been Everything That I’ve Ever Wanted’

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has opened up about her current feud with her former friend, Bayley.
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Lists His Top Five Modern-Day WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared a list of his top five modern-day Superstars during a recent episode of his...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kane Reveals His Top Three Undertaker Matches Of All Time

With WWE celebrating The Undertaker's 30th Anniversary throughout November, many are reminiscing on the matches and memories The Undertaker has provided during...
Read more
Impact

Update On Original Creative Plans For Kylie Rae In Impact & AAA

Kylie Rae was scheduled to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory. She did not appear on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC