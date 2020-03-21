Details On Taping Dates For WrestleMania 36

After a few days of whether WWE would indeed go through with taping WrestleMania 36, a decision has been made.

There have been a few reports about WWE officials making the call to tape episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown in advance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Pwinsider.com reports that WWE will in fact tape SmackDown episodes today for March 27 and April 3 while Sunday will see the company tape future episodes of NXT. Monday and Tuesday will feature tapings for RAW episodes on March 23 and March 30.

Regarding WrestleMania 36, this Wednesday and Thursday will be tapings for night one (April 4) and two (April 5) of the biggest event of the year for the company.

All of this comes after last Monday when the company issued a statement that noted the show will take place from the Performance Center next month.

WWE had to make the change due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has been impacting their event schedule.

Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski will be hosting the show on both nights. WWE noted in the announcement that only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.

