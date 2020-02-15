Details On Top WWE Raw Star Potentially Dropping Title Soon

It appears that WWE United States Champion Andrade could be counting down the days of his title reign on Raw.

Andrade’s days as champion are numbered, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. As of this writing, there’s no word on if the title change could be due to the most recent situation that put him on the sidelines.

He’s currently serving a suspension for failing a Wellness Policy test. This is the Superstar’s first violation of the company’s Wellness Policy.

What is known is that Andrade is scheduled to return from his 30-day suspension at WWE Super ShowDown.

WWE presents the pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE has already announced him for a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. This contest will also feature Rusev, R-Truth, Erick Rowan, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles.

Up to his suspension, he had been feuding with Rey Mysterio then back into a feud with Humberto Carrillo. Since Andrade has been on the sidelines, WWE put Angel Garza with Andrade’s normal manager, Zelina Vega, on Monday Night RAW.

