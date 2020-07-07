Details On Vince McMahon Enforcing Mask Policy

Last week, it was revealed that WWE came up with a mask policy for those who will be working TV tapings. This was the latest addition to WWE’s precautionary measures that have been implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off in March.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that WWE had made several moves over recent weeks such as splitting the RAW and SmackDown tapings to separate days in order to have fewer people around at the shows. The move was said to help ease the mind of some on the roster that raised concerns.

Regarding the mask policy, apparently, it all started when a returning RAW star was said to have approached Vince McMahon shortly after his arrival last week for the TV tapings.

Per the report, the wrestler was said to have expressed his concerns about proper measures not being taken seriously enough to the WWE Chairman and CEO. These concerns included mask utilization and social distancing.

Sapp wrote, “This led to McMahon adding the rule that masks are mandatory and failure to comply will result in a fine.”

As to why McMahon hadn’t already instituted the changes, a wrestler told him that McMahon is usually in his office at the Performance Center during the majority of the taping days.

Thus, he doesn’t typically see whether or not the practices are put in play. It was added that McMahon does appear at Gorilla Position, as well.