Monday, July 6, 2020
Home Wrestling News Details On Vince McMahon Enforcing Mask Policy

Details On Vince McMahon Enforcing Mask Policy

Here's what led to Vince McMahon's decision

By Andrew Ravens
Vince McMahon WWE
Vince McMahon

Last week, it was revealed that WWE came up with a mask policy for those who will be working TV tapings. This was the latest addition to WWE’s precautionary measures that have been implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off in March. 

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that WWE had made several moves over recent weeks such as splitting the RAW and SmackDown tapings to separate days in order to have fewer people around at the shows. The move was said to help ease the mind of some on the roster that raised concerns.

Regarding the mask policy, apparently, it all started when a returning RAW star was said to have approached Vince McMahon shortly after his arrival last week for the TV tapings. 

Per the report, the wrestler was said to have expressed his concerns about proper measures not being taken seriously enough to the WWE Chairman and CEO. These concerns included mask utilization and social distancing.

Sapp wrote, “This led to McMahon adding the rule that masks are mandatory and failure to comply will result in a fine.”

As to why McMahon hadn’t already instituted the changes, a wrestler told him that McMahon is usually in his office at the Performance Center during the majority of the taping days.

Thus, he doesn’t typically see whether or not the practices are put in play. It was added that McMahon does appear at Gorilla Position, as well.

ViaFightful Select
Previous articleWWE Star Shares Cryptic Message
Next articleHeath Slater Returns On WWE RAW For One More Match

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

WWE RAW Results (7/6): Asuka vs. Bayley, Heath Slater Returns

Results
The July 6th edition of WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton, Andrade, Angel Garza battled The Viking...
Read more

WWE Unveils New United States Title Belt Design (Photos)

WWE
As expected, WWE showed off the new design of the United States Title.  WWE did so during Monday’s episode...
Read more

Kevin Owens Returns On WWE RAW After Taking Himself Off TV

WWE
Kevin Owens has made his return to WWE television after a brief hiatus.  Owens did so on Monday’s episode...
Read more

Heath Slater Returns On WWE RAW For One More Match

WWE
Heath Slater made one more appearance on WWE television.  The released WWE star was featured on Monday’s episode of...
Read more
Load more
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC