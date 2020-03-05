Details On Vince McMahon Making Changes To Monday’s RAW Script

Vince McMahon wasn’t happy with the original script that had been written for this past Monday’s episode of RAW.

Thus, when the WWE Chairman and CEO arrived in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center, he changed his mind and the script.

Bryan Alvarez shared the news on Wrestling Observer Live. This is where he noted that despite the XFL being in the full swing of its season, McMahon is very hands-on with WWE programming even if he’s not backstage at the shows.

While McMahon has been absent at several recent shows, he was at RAW this week.

Alvarez stated, “I don’t know everything that happened on Monday but I do know that this guy showed up and he changed everything again. Apparently, it was worse than usual and if you watched the show, the show was worse than usual.”

By looking at the feedback from fans on social media, the opening segment with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, as well as the last segment with Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix, was praised.

However, there has been some criticism from fans regarding other segments on the show. Most notably, Ricochet was defeated by WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss just days after he was squashed by Lesnar at Super ShowDown.

Some fans have felt that this was McMahon’s latest burial of a talent who is considered to be supported by Paul Heyman, who oversees the brand as the RAW Executive Director.

Despite his new role in the company, McMahon has complete control over the creative side of things.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription