Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Shayna Baszler, Uncertainty Over Planned Match

Backstage news has surfaced regarding Vince McMahon and Shayna Baszler.

We noted earlier on the site that the WWE Chairman & CEO made several changes to Monday’s RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

WWE originally announced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Baszler for this show. However, Asuka suffered a left wrist injury the night before at the WWE Supershow.

Thus, WWE doctors didn’t clear her to compete. As a result, Kairi Sane replaced her and lost to Baszler.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was said to be a lot of “negativity and uncertainty” regarding McMahon’s reaction to this contest.

In fact, McMahon felt that the Baszler vs. Sane match did not get the desired reaction and that Baszler did not come off like a WrestleMania headliner.

This could play a factor regarding whether Baszler gets to WrestleMania 36 as originally planned.

WWE booked a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Sunday’s (March 8, 2020) WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network.

This contest will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. SBaszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan, vs. Natalya.

The winner will become the new #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Title, which is currently behind held by Becky Lynch.

