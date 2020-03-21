Details On Whether WWE Has Reached Out To CM Punk

With CM Punk watching WWE programming again through his work on the WWE Backstage show that airs weekly on FS1, there have been some rumors about his status with the company.

For those who are wondering whether WWE has contacted CM Punk for a return at WrestleMania 36, there is no truth to any rumors going around about this possibility, according to PWInsider.

Last year, Seth Rollins had called out Punk for a match. This was around the time that Punk signed with FOX Sports for a role on WWE Backstage. For whatever reason, rumors started up again recently that WWE could book Punk vs. Rollins at WrestleMania but that’s not true.

In fact, the report states there has been zero communication between WWE officials and Punk. This includes a match or an appearance on television let alone WrestleMania.

WWE never made an offer to Punk and the rumored talks never took place. Also, there has been no internal talk about using Punk in WWE

WWE hasn’t even promoted Punk’s appearances on the FOX Sports show in recent months after some comments he has made on social media. To be clear, he is not signed with WWE but rather he is signed to FOX.

Rollins is slated to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Despite his recent jab at Roman Reigns over WWE holding WrestleMania 36 in an empty venue is one way to guarantee no boos for “The Big Dog,” things haven’t changed between Punk and WWE.

