Details On Liv Morgan’s Involvement In Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding

WWE allegedly had no real plans for Liv Morgan following her dramatic return during Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding on Monday Night RAW.

Despite making a dramatic return to WWE during Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding, WWE reportedly had no real plans for Liv Morgan. She made her comeback during an episode of Monday Night RAW last December.

Liv Morgan’s return initially indicated she would become a major part of the soap opera-esque storyline. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, that was never really the case. RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman allegedly booked her wedding crash as a way to pop the WWE Universe. There were allegedly no follow up plans despite the impact Morgan had on the storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Although WWE pursued a Lana vs. Liv Morgan feud for a few weeks after her comeback, it quickly lost momentum. The original return was apparently done to simply get Morgan back onto WWE programming. It also gave her something to do rather than just returning to the ring without any fanfare or promotion.

Lana & Bobby Lashley

With Rusev having been released by WWE, his real-life wife Lana continued the storyline via social media. Lashley has previously expressed his uncertainty whether the storyline had been concluded, noting that it didn’t have a definitive ending. It is unknown whether a continuation would have included Liv Morgan.

With Rusev no longer with WWE, however, it remains to be seen whether the company decides to continue the angle. It’s worth noting that Lana has been causing Lashley some difficulties on screen recently. Most notably, her bad decision led him to lose to Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36.