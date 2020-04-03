Details On WWE Attempting To Prevent WrestleMania 36 Spoilers From Leaking

On a weekly basis, WWE has to deal with spoilers from leaking and WrestleMania 36 was no different.

The company taped episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in addition to both nights of WrestleMania 36 last week. These tapings were different, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated.

WWE had to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to the empty WWE Performance Center. This was done due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Per the report, leaking WWE information is a fireable offense. With WrestleMania being WWE’s biggest event of the year, WWE wanted to present it in the best way possible despite it being a taped show.

It was noted that the tapings for WrestleMania 36 ran overnight from 11pm until 5am.

Also, there were only a limited number of people present for the set of WWE TV and pay-per-view tapings held last week. People like WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Paul Heyman, and Bruce Prichard were in attendance.

Also, the majority of the producers or agents were not present for the matches. The agents that helped put the matches together were the likes of Adam Pearce, and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, and “Road Dogg” Brian James.

These producers are considered to be the unlikeliest of candidates to leak spoilers. So far, no leaks regarding the outcome of the matches taped have been revealed.

