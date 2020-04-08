Details On WWE Booking Big Show vs. Drew McIntyre On Monday’s RAW

Some backstage news has surfaced regarding the latest match that WWE booked for newly crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Monday’s episode of RAW saw McIntyre battle The Big Show in the main event with the WWE Title on the line.

WWE revealed after the match, which saw McIntyre successfully retain the title, took place after he had won the championship on Sunday night.

WWE aired the match on Monday night during RAW. This was after he dethroned Brock Lesnar for the strap in the headliner of WrestleMania 36 – Night 2.

PWinsider.com reports that the match was done in order to show how strong McIntyre was coming out of the WrestleMania 36 win. The idea behind it was despite the physical drain of battling Lesnar, he overcame Big Show “just 20 minutes before” that.

It was also done to show fans that McIntyre beat two of WWE’s biggest Superstar on the same night.

WWE showed footage that after beating Lesnar on Sunday night and getting his custom title plates installed, McIntyre came back to the ring for an interview with Sarah Schreiber. This led to him being interrupted by the returning Big Show. The former WWE Champion called for the first title shot and got that.

McIntyre was then interrupted by the returning Big Show, who wanted the first title shot.