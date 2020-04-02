Details On WWE Not Announcing WrestleMania 36 Match Order Yet

With WrestleMania 36 still being days away, the company has yet to release the match order for both nights of the show.

This has caused fans to wonder as to what’s the hold up with the match order. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shed some light on the situation.

It turns out that WWE officials are still deciding which matches will air on which nights. However, the belief is that the decision should be finalized by Friday, which is the day before the first night.

WWE filmed each match individually last week and there wasn’t an order in which those matches were taped.

Now, WWE is taking the time to edit the footage, add special effects, and then put it in an order based on the star power they have on their rosters. This is being done to put on the most exciting matches for each night.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Both nights start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT will air on the WWE Network.

There will be no fans in attendance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days.