Details On WWE’s Current Plans For Rob Gronkowski

The ongoing story of Rob Gronkowski heading to WWE continues to evolve.

The first news to break about his status with the company started on Tuesday night when Ryan Satin reported on the weekly television show, WWE Backstage, on FOX Sports 1 that the former NFL player was close to signing a deal with the company.

Fast forward to Wednesday, The Wrap reported Gronkowski has indeed signed with WWE and is slated to make an appearance on the March 20th episode of SmackDown from New Orleans. This will make his debut on SmackDown.

Per the report, WWE already has plans for him in place including seeing him make an appearance at WrestleMania 36, WWE’s biggest event of the year, next month.

It should be noted that Gronk won’t be wrestling at the show. Instead, WWE plans for him to make an appearance in order to build-up to a match after WrestleMania.

While that is known, there’s still no word yet on who his opponent will be or when his in-ring debut will take place.

Pwinsider.com released a report of their own that stated Gronkowski will be working as an active pro wrestler and his deal was described as being similar to Ronda Rousey.

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion worked a part-time schedule that included having matches at pay-per-view events and live events aside from making appearances on Monday Night RAW.

Rob Gronkowski Addresses Potential WWE Career