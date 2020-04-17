Details On WWE’s Furlough And Non-Compete Clause End Dates

WWE released several of their in-ring talent earlier this week. They cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind their decision. The company revealed that they will now be making an estimated monthly savings of $4 million based on these releases. It wasn’t only talent who were affected as numerous backstage personnel were furloughed.

WWE’s Projected Furlough End Date

According to Wrestling Inc., these furloughed employees were given an information packet explaining the process. It was noted that they were furloughed due to the “current level of work available as a result of COVID-19.”

The coronavirus pandemic itself was referenced as an unforeseen circumstance—one likened to a natural disaster. Wednesday was their last official workday. Their furlough period begins from Saturday. It is intended to continue through until July 1, 2020, though it was highlighted that this was subject to potential change due to the current situation and ongoing uncertainties.

With no firm end date set, there is an alleged expectation that it could last fewer than six months. WWE would be able to extend or end the furlough at their discretion. The company intends to keep employees up to date with all decisions made during this time. It was noted, however, that future layoffs may be needed.

It’s worth noting that WWE will be covering health insurance contributions during this furlough period for those enrolled in their health plan. Titles will also be withheld by those who will be furloughed. WWE noted that these employees will not be receiving a paycheck. They may be eligible for unemployment benefits as well as support through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. If they are, they would be provided additional unemployment insurance of $600 per week.

Non-Compete Clause End Date

Insofar as the WWE talent released, they are reportedly under 90-day non-compete clauses. According to PWInsider, the former Superstars would be able to begin taking dates and appearing for other promotions from Wednesday, July 15.

At the time of writing, the list of those who were released stands at 22 wrestlers, 10 producers, 3 coaches, 2 announcers, 1 referee, 1 creative writer, and 2 on-air talents. They included Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Heath Slater, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and more.

Given that the majority of sports organizations and wrestling promotions have been forced to reschedule and cancel events in the wake of the coronavirus, it is unknown at this time whether these wrestlers would be able to even begin taking dates after their non-complete cause expires.