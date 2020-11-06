Details On WWE’s Planned Feud For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns finds himself in a situation without a title feud on Friday Night SmackDown.

He just wrapped up a feud with Jey Uso as last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Uso attack Daniel Bryan at the end of the show. It continued after the show. This was done to cement Uso’s heel turn as he has officially joined Reigns in his growing stable that is expected to include Jimmy Uso.

The belief is that this angle is meant to set up Uso vs. Bryan and most likely after the Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, WWE has even bigger plans in place for Daniel Bryan.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns vs. Bryan is the planned direction for the Universal Championship.

As it stands now, it’s not exactly clear when this feud will start. Reigns is supposed to work WWE Champion Randy Orton in the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

What we do know is that Orton vs. Reigns is a one-off match so Bryan won’t be challenging for the title until at least December if not January at the Royal Rumble.

