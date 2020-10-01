Details On WWE’s Plans For Certain Undisputed Era Members

Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole faced off against Austin Theory during last night’s episode of NXT in a bout that reportedly signified the beginning of a major babyface push for Cole.

According to PWInsider, Cole is now being positioned into a babyface position within the black-and-gold brand. WWE began to drop hints it may be turning him after his significant NXT Championship loss to Finn Balor. The two clashed at NXT Super Tuesday II in early September. Last night’s victory over Theory was Cole’s first in-ring appearance since that notable loss.

Cole isn’t the only member of the Undisputed Era to be primed for a babyface push. Kyle O’Reilly has also been positioned recently for a positive turn. He recently won the opportunity to face off against Balor for the NXT Championship. O’Reilly called his upcoming bout the “biggest moment” of his life. He will face off against Balor at NXT TakeOver: 31.

The other members of Undisputed Era, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, are reportedly not in line for a character turn.

The two are scheduled to face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a matchup to decide the number one contenders to Breezango’s NXT Tag Team Championships.

NXT TakeOver: 31 takes place on October 4 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.