Details On WWE’s Plans For Cinematic Match At Extreme Rules

WWE is planning to do another cinematic match at its next pay-per-view event, Extreme Rules.

Braun Strowman will defend the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at this show. This is a rematch from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, which saw Strowman successfully retain the title over Wyatt.

Wrestling Inc. reports the plan is to have various spots and storytelling of their past to the present. Per the report, Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in creating this match.

Jeremy Borash and Triple H in addition to a few others will also be involved in putting the match together although the ideas for it are remaining close to the vest. Michael P.S. Hayes, who has worked on past matches like this, won’t be involved as he is having hip surgery.

Locations are being scouted for filming as this will be another overnight shoot. The article mentioned how the contest was described as a cross between a Terminator and a horror movie.

The idea is for the match to be more action-packed than Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36, which was essentially a bunch of segments thrown together with little wrestling.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center that will air on the WWE Network.

